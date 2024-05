Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 15:47 Photo ID: 8407037 VIRIN: 240221-O-BM211-7902 Resolution: 2481x1575 Size: 558.83 KB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, KACC Inaugural Lunch and Learn, by Deidra Martin-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.