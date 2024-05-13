U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Mauricio Caceres, hands a sample container to Staff Sgt. Alex J. Potts, both survey team members with the New Jersey National Guard’s 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, at a simulated crime scene during a training exercise at the Surf Stadium in Atlantic City, New Jersey, May 14, 2024. WMD-CST’s identify chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assess and advise civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 16:00
|Photo ID:
|8407033
|VIRIN:
|240514-Z-AL508-1290
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US
This work, New Jersey, Idaho CSTs perform interagency training [Image 41 of 41], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
