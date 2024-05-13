Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 14:18 Photo ID: 8406668 VIRIN: 240131-O-BM211-8127 Resolution: 3456x3456 Size: 1.87 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Director of Walter Reed Hospital Visits Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center [Image 4 of 4], by Deidra Martin-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.