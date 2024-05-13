Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recognizing those who defend [Image 2 of 2]

    Recognizing those who defend

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt Josh Wood, a defender with the 139th Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo on the flightline at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 15, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    TAGS

    ANG
    security forces

