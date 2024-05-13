Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Director of Walter Reed Hospital Visits Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center [Image 2 of 4]

    Director of Walter Reed Hospital Visits Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Deidra Martin-Jones 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    Meet and Greet day at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center with Cpt. Melissa Austin, director of Walter Reed Hospital.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 14:18
    Photo ID: 8406665
    VIRIN: 240131-O-BM211-6428
    Resolution: 3456x3456
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director of Walter Reed Hospital Visits Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center [Image 4 of 4], by Deidra Martin-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Director of Walter Reed Hospital Visits Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center
    Director of Walter Reed Hospital Visits Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center
    Director of Walter Reed Hospital Visits Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center
    Director of Walter Reed Hospital Visits Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT