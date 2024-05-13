278th participate in rail operations at XCTC

SSG Helton, an M1 armor crewman member of the 278th Q Troop, is pictured performing a critical maintenance task during a rail operation on May 15 at Fort Cavazos. The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is participating in the eXpeditionary Combat Training Center (XCTC) program this year, which includes a rail component to enhance its training capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. MiKayla Williams).

