SSG Helton, an M1 armor crewman member of the 278th Q Troop, is pictured performing a critical maintenance task during a rail operation on May 15 at Fort Cavazos. The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is participating in the eXpeditionary Combat Training Center (XCTC) program this year, which includes a rail component to enhance its training capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. MiKayla Williams).
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 14:15
|Photo ID:
|8406660
|VIRIN:
|240515-Z-EV793-5551
|Resolution:
|3758x5010
|Size:
|8.95 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 278th participate in rail operations at XCTC [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Mikayla Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
