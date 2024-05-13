Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    278th participate in rail operations at XCTC [Image 2 of 2]

    278th participate in rail operations at XCTC

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Mikayla Williams 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    SSG Helton, an M1 armor crewman member of the 278th Q Troop, is pictured performing a critical maintenance task during a rail operation on May 15 at Fort Cavazos. The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is participating in the eXpeditionary Combat Training Center (XCTC) program this year, which includes a rail component to enhance its training capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. MiKayla Williams).

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 14:15
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment

