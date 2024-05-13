New York Army National Guard Sgt. Carlos Garcia, left, and Spc. Samantha Bruce, perform military funeral honors at the burial of Wilfred “Spike” Mailloux, a 100-year old New York National Guard veteran of the World War II Battle of Saipan at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Waterford, New York on May 7, 2024. Mailloux survived the war’s largest Japanese banzai attack, which killed 502 Soldiers in the New York National Guard’s 105th Infantry Regiment on July 7, 1944. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 12:48 Photo ID: 8406433 VIRIN: 240507-Z-YD083-1024 Resolution: 5094x3396 Size: 1.63 MB Location: WATERFORD, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY Army National Guard Soldiers perform funeral honors for 100-year old veteran, by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.