NY Army National Guard Soldiers perform funeral honors for 100-year old veteran

New York Army National Guard Sgt. Carlos Garcia, left, and Spc. Samantha Bruce, perform military funeral honors at the burial of Wilfred “Spike” Mailloux, a 100-year old New York National Guard veteran of the World War II Battle of Saipan at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Waterford, New York on May 7, 2024. Mailloux survived the war’s largest Japanese banzai attack, which killed 502 Soldiers in the New York National Guard’s 105th Infantry Regiment on July 7, 1944. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler)
05.07.2024
05.15.2024
|8406433
|240507-Z-YD083-1024
|5094x3396
|1.63 MB
|WATERFORD, NY, US
|1
|0
NY Army Guard says farewell to 100-year old National Guard veteran of Pacific War
New York
