    NY Army National Guard Soldiers perform funeral honors for 100-year old veteran

    NY Army National Guard Soldiers perform funeral honors for 100-year old veteran

    WATERFORD, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Sgt. Carlos Garcia, left, and Spc. Samantha Bruce, perform military funeral honors at the burial of Wilfred “Spike” Mailloux, a 100-year old New York National Guard veteran of the World War II Battle of Saipan at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Waterford, New York on May 7, 2024. Mailloux survived the war’s largest Japanese banzai attack, which killed 502 Soldiers in the New York National Guard’s 105th Infantry Regiment on July 7, 1944. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler)

    NY Army Guard says farewell to 100-year old National Guard veteran of Pacific War

    New York

    honors
    World War II
    Saipan
    NYNG
    27th Division
    Mailloux

