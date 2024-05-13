Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADEWINDS 24 participants strengthen bonds with Barbadian community [Image 6 of 7]

    TRADEWINDS 24 participants strengthen bonds with Barbadian community

    BARBADOS

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    The local Barbados community gather at Paragon Base in Christ Church, Barbados, for the TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) Open Day on May 11, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Barbados Defence Force photo by Pvt. Rolan Holder)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 12:36
    Community relations
    static display
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24

