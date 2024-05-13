TRADEWINDS 24 participants strengthen bonds with Barbadian community

New York Army National Guard stages a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Paragon Base in Christ Church, Barbados, for the TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) Open Day on May 11, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Barbados Defence Force photo by Pvt. Rolan Holder)

