TRADEWINDS 24 participants strengthen bonds with Barbadian community

Lt. Col. Carlos Lovell, Barbados Defense Force acting chief of staff, interacts with local Barbadians during the TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) Open Day located at Paragon Base in Christ Church, Barbados, on May 11, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Barbados Defence Force photo by Pvt. Rolan Holder)

