TRADEWINDS 24 participants strengthen bonds with Barbadian community

A member of the Barbados Roving Response Team showcases equipment during the TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) Open Day at Paragon Base in Christ Church, Barbados, on May 11, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Barbados Defence Force photo by Pvt. Rolan Holder)

