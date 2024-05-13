Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve division hosts event for deploying Soldiers at nation’s capital [Image 5 of 7]

    Army Reserve division hosts event for deploying Soldiers at nation’s capital

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted a Yellow Ribbon event May 3-5 at The Westin Washington DC Downtown Hotel for Soldiers preparing for deployment. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is a DoD-wide effort to promote the well-being of Army Reserve and National Guard members, their families, and communities by connecting them with resources throughout the deployment cycle. Through Yellow Ribbon events, Soldiers and loved ones connect with local resources before and after deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 12:32
    VIRIN: 240504-A-VX676-1182
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve division hosts event for deploying Soldiers at nation’s capital [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yellow Ribbon
    Army Reserve
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    Phillip M. Churn

