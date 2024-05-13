Army Reserve division hosts event for deploying Soldiers at nation’s capital

The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted a Yellow Ribbon event May 3-5 at The Westin Washington DC Downtown Hotel for Soldiers preparing for deployment. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is a DoD-wide effort to promote the well-being of Army Reserve and National Guard members, their families, and communities by connecting them with resources throughout the deployment cycle. Through Yellow Ribbon events, Soldiers and loved ones connect with local resources before and after deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US