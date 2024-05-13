ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 15, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy freshmen, or plebes, climb the Herndon monument, a tradition symbolizing the successful completion of the midshipmen’s freshman year. The class of 2027 completed the climb in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 11 seconds. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 12:21 Photo ID: 8406347 VIRIN: 240515-N-BD231-1251 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 541 KB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNA Class of 2027 Hendon Climb [Image 11 of 11], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.