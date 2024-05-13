Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNA Class of 2027 Hendon Climb [Image 10 of 11]

    USNA Class of 2027 Hendon Climb

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 15, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy freshmen, or plebes, climb the Herndon monument, a tradition symbolizing the successful completion of the midshipmen’s freshman year. The class of 2027 completed the climb in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 11 seconds. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

    TAGS

    USNA
    Midshipmen
    Plebes
    Herndon Climb

