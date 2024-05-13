Exercise Astral Knight 24 Medal Day at Šiauliai Air Base

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rolf Tellefsen, 555th Fighter Squadron commander, gives a speech about the mission of Exercise Astral Knight at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2024. Exercise AK24 is an investment in the ability for NATO allies to seamlessly operate together to maintain a stable and prosperous Euro-Atlantic region, sending a strong message to potential adversaries to deter aggression, enhance stability and assure Euro-Atlantic publics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

