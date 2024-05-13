Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Terrance Taylor, CSR, DLA Land and Maritime

    Terrance Taylor, CSR, DLA Land and Maritime

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Terrance Taylor, Customer Support Representative, DLA Land and Maritime, is based out of Norfolk, VA and he is one of DLA's amazing team members who is a liaison for all things Navy or DLA on the East Coast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 09:05
    Photo ID: 8405917
    VIRIN: 240430-D-LU733-5737
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Terrance Taylor, CSR, DLA Land and Maritime, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLALandandMaritime

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT