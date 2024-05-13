POMI Course at NMLPDC

240514-N-JC800-1301 BETHESDA, MD (May 14, 2024) - The Plans, Operations and Medical Intelligence (POMI) Class pose for a group photo. The POMI Course is designed as a three-week resident training program that addresses strategies, concepts, and tools necessary for the POMI officer and enlisted staff to grow into a POMI assignment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

