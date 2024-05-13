Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POMI Course at NMLPDC

    POMI Course at NMLPDC

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heath Zeigler 

    Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command

    240514-N-JC800-1301 BETHESDA, MD (May 14, 2024) - The Plans, Operations and Medical Intelligence (POMI) Class pose for a group photo. The POMI Course is designed as a three-week resident training program that addresses strategies, concepts, and tools necessary for the POMI officer and enlisted staff to grow into a POMI assignment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 08:57
    VIRIN: 240514-N-JC800-1301
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US
    This work, POMI Course at NMLPDC, by PO1 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Navy
    NMLPDC

