Air Assault School Graphic

U.S. Army Capt. Jonah Meier, assigned to the 626th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, rappels from a tower during an Air Assault course at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, April 10, 2024. The U.S. Army Air Assault School equips Soldiers with invaluable skills in air assault operations, including rappelling, sling load operations, and aircraft safety procedures. This training ensures that Soldiers are proficient in utilizing helicopter-based tactics, enhancing their ability to conduct air assault missions swiftly and effectively in diverse and challenging operational environments. (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

