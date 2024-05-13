Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault School Graphic

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Capt. Jonah Meier, assigned to the 626th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, rappels from a tower during an Air Assault course at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, April 10, 2024. The U.S. Army Air Assault School equips Soldiers with invaluable skills in air assault operations, including rappelling, sling load operations, and aircraft safety procedures. This training ensures that Soldiers are proficient in utilizing helicopter-based tactics, enhancing their ability to conduct air assault missions swiftly and effectively in diverse and challenging operational environments. (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 09:16
    Photo ID: 8405882
    VIRIN: 240514-A-LB938-9068
    Resolution: 3773x3769
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
    This work, Air Assault School Graphic, by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    AirAssault
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StongerTogether

