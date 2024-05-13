Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB MDL Police Week 2024 [Image 5 of 10]

    JB MDL Police Week 2024

    MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Service members assigned to the 87th Security Forces Squadron participate in an opening ceremony for Police Week at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 13, 2024. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 09:17
    Photo ID: 8405868
    VIRIN: 051324-F-BW403-1126
    Resolution: 5859x3898
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL Police Week 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Law Enforcement
    Defenders
    Security Forces
    Military Police
    Master-at-Arms
    Police Week

