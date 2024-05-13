65 LRS Vehicle Maintenance Seminar

At the 65 LRS Vehicle Maintenance Shop, educational sessions were held to equip attendees with skills to check tire pressure, change a tire, inspect vehicle fluids, and understand safety protocols for emergencies and daily use. Attendees also left with a “safe kit” guide with suggested tools to keep in their personal vehicles, as well as local towing and local mechanic shop information. Such sessions help to share skillsets across functional lanes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)

