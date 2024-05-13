Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    65 LRS Vehicle Maintenance Seminar

    65 LRS Vehicle Maintenance Seminar

    LAJES FIELD, 20, PORTUGAL

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Cristina Oliveira 65th ABG/PA 

    65th Air Base Group

    At the 65 LRS Vehicle Maintenance Shop, educational sessions were held to equip attendees with skills to check tire pressure, change a tire, inspect vehicle fluids, and understand safety protocols for emergencies and daily use. Attendees also left with a “safe kit” guide with suggested tools to keep in their personal vehicles, as well as local towing and local mechanic shop information. Such sessions help to share skillsets across functional lanes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)

    This work, 65 LRS Vehicle Maintenance Seminar [Image 3 of 3], by Cristina Oliveira 65th ABG/PA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

