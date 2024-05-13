Meet Spc. Andrew Choffo, a combat medic specialist with 119th Sapper Company, 1092nd Engineer Battalion, 111th Engineer Brigade West Virginia National Guard. Choffo maintains his medical vehicles to prepare for any emergency at Libava, Czechia in support of Immediate Response 24, May 13, 2024.



Choffo is a native of Morgantown, WV, and has served in the Army for four years.



“This is my second Defender Europe. It’s important to train outside of the United States and get some training that we don't get back home. Out here is more emphasis on training to do your job. “



DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Reed)

This work, Meet Spc. Andrew Choffo at Immediate Response, by SSG Brian Reed, identified by DVIDS