Meet Sgt. Fred Dylan Hatcher at Immediate Response 24

Meet Sgt. Fred Dylan Hatcher, a bridge crew member with the 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. Hatcher was deployed to the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, to execute a Wet Gap Crossing with his team in support of Immediate Response 24, May 11, 2024.



As a bridge crew member, Hatcher’s unit builds and maintains rafts which are utilized as floating bridge segments and can ferry troops and equipment over water obstacles using M30 Bridge Erection Boats. The Improved Ribbon Bridges can also connect to create a solid bridge spanning across the width of the waterway.



“My assigned role for the Wet Gap Crossing is boat operator,” said Hatcher. “My objective is to bring the interior and ramp bays from the slip to our build team on the water in an effort to cross traffic.”



Hatcher, a squad leader in his unit, found it valuable to work with Allied and partner forces. He said it helped to understand strengths and weaknesses and to be better prepared for the future.



A native of Brantley County, GA, Hatcher is happily married and shares two daughters with his loving wife. His youngest will turn one while he’s deployed, and he looks forward to celebrating her birthday with all of his family when he returns home.



“My motivation to join the Army is, and always will be, for my family,” stated the proud dad and proud Soldier.



We all wish Riya Noelle Hatcher a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY!



DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Tamie Norris)

