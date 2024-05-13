Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week highlight: Amn Jose Castro

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Jose Castro, 39th Security Forces Squadron security response team member, poses for a photo for Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2024. Castro grew up in Nicaragua almost his entire life and joined the Air Force because he wanted to make his family proud. To him, Police Week is about honoring all law enforcement and paying respect to the Defenders that passed away during the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    This work, Police Week highlight: Amn Jose Castro, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security forces
    Police Week
    defender

