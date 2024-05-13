Police Week highlight: Amn Jose Castro

U.S. Air Force Airman Jose Castro, 39th Security Forces Squadron security response team member, poses for a photo for Police Week at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2024. Castro grew up in Nicaragua almost his entire life and joined the Air Force because he wanted to make his family proud. To him, Police Week is about honoring all law enforcement and paying respect to the Defenders that passed away during the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

