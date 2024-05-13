2d TSB Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Adam Wells

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Wells, Senior Enlisted Intelligence Advisor, and Platoon Sergeant for 1st Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2d Theater Signal Brigade



He is responsible for the production, dissemination, and synchronization of strategic signal intelligence products that provide key assessments of multi-domain operations across two continents.



Additionally, Staff Sgt. Wells also serves as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade Social Events Coordinator, European Foundry Platform Training Manager, and Retention NCO.



During the last quarter, Staff Sgt. Wells established USAEUR-AF’s premier Military Signal Intelligence Training Strategy in support of the 2d TSB’s expeditionary mission set.



The weeklong intelligence training event, Operation SUPREME CONFIDENCE, increased interoperability between the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Intelligence and Security Directorate (S2), and the brigade’s Communications Directorate (S6) by demonstrating enduring proficiency in deploying unclassified and classified intelligence architecture plans at alternate work sites.



The training event normalized the MSITS as the brigade's program of record for training intelligence analysts under a strategic mission set; and increased the brigade's intelligence analysts’ understanding of Noncombatant Evacuation Operations, Large Scale Combat Operations, and intelligence support to brigade and echelons above brigade level objectives.



To learn more about MSITS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/470213/msits-highlights-supreme-confidence-training-efforts

