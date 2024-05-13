Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th AEW Firefighter Training [Image 8 of 19]

    380th AEW Firefighter Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    A U.S. Air Force fire protection specialist, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, enters a smoke-filled room during a training exercise at an undisclosed location, May 11, 2024. The training, consisting of a simulated structural fire with victims, provided rescue crews with an opportunity to train in a realistic scenario, ensuring they are prepared to handle real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 02:45
    Photo ID: 8405456
    VIRIN: 240511-Z-HS920-1214
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th AEW Firefighter Training [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Firefighter
    AFCENT
    First Responder
    Emergency

