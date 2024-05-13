A U.S. Air Force fire protection specialist, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, enters a smoke-filled room during a training exercise at an undisclosed location, May 11, 2024. The training, consisting of a simulated structural fire with victims, provided rescue crews with an opportunity to train in a realistic scenario, ensuring they are prepared to handle real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Date Taken: 05.11.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 Photo ID: 8405456 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) This work, 380th AEW Firefighter Training [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.