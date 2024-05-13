380th AEW Firefighter Training

A U.S. Air Force fire protection specialist, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, waits for a water supply to a hose before attempting to extinguish a simulated fire, during a training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2024. The training, consisting of a simulated structural fire with victims, provided rescue crews with an opportunity to train in a realistic scenario, ensuring they are prepared to handle real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo)

*Some photographic elements have been blurred for security purposes

Date Posted: 05.15.2024