F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, departs to support the Astral Knight 2024 exercise from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. The AK24 exercise is a multi-national military exercise focused on exercising Integrated Air and Missile Defense and the incremental development of theater-wide security capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 01:07 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE