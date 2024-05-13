A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, departs to support the Astral Knight 2024 exercise from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. The AK24 exercise is a multi-national military exercise focused on exercising Integrated Air and Missile Defense and the incremental development of theater-wide security capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8405335
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-RR422-1254
|Resolution:
|5800x3867
|Size:
|891.38 KB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT