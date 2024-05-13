Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, departs to support the Astral Knight 2024 exercise from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. The AK24 exercise is a multi-national military exercise focused on exercising Integrated Air and Missile Defense and the incremental development of theater-wide security capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 01:07
    Photo ID: 8405335
    VIRIN: 240513-F-RR422-1254
    Resolution: 5800x3867
    Size: 891.38 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024
    F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024
    F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024
    F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024
    F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024
    F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024
    F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT