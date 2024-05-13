Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024 [Image 6 of 7]

    F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, departs to support the Astral Knight 2024 exercise from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. The AK24 exercise demonstrates the ability of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Airmen and aircraft to operate in conjunction with Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 01:07
    Photo ID: 8405331
    VIRIN: 240513-F-RR422-1242
    Resolution: 4936x3291
    Size: 632.24 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

