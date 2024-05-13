F-16s and KC-135s depart Spangdahlem for Astral Knight 2024

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, departs to support the Astral Knight 2024 exercise from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. The AK24 exercise demonstrates the ability of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Airmen and aircraft to operate in conjunction with Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

