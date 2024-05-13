SINGAPORE (May 13, 2024) - Commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, Capt. Sean Lewis, speaks with Lt.j.g Oliver Smith, navigation officer, on the bridge of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) following a sea and anchor brief onboard while in port Singapore May 13, 2024. Manchester, part of DESRON 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 01:04 Photo ID: 8405326 VIRIN: 240513-N-PF515-1015 Resolution: 3338x5007 Size: 9.62 MB Location: SG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DESRON 7 Commodore visits USS Manchester (LCS 14) in port Singapore [Image 6 of 6], by CPO America Wingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.