    DESRON 7 Commodore visits USS Manchester (LCS 14) in port Singapore [Image 6 of 6]

    DESRON 7 Commodore visits USS Manchester (LCS 14) in port Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    05.12.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer America Wingo 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (May 13, 2024) - Commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, Capt. Sean Lewis, speaks with Lt.j.g Oliver Smith, navigation officer, on the bridge of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) following a sea and anchor brief onboard while in port Singapore May 13, 2024. Manchester, part of DESRON 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 01:04
    Photo ID: 8405326
    VIRIN: 240513-N-PF515-1015
    Resolution: 3338x5007
    Size: 9.62 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DESRON 7 Commodore visits USS Manchester (LCS 14) in port Singapore [Image 6 of 6], by CPO America Wingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DESRON 7
    USS MANCHESTER
    LCS 14
    Destroyer Squadron Seven
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Seventh Fleet

