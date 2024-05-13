USS Ralph Johnson transits the Bering Sea

240508-N-HT008-1066 BERING SEA (MAY 8, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Luis Serrano, from Riverside, California, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Joseph Lerma, from Corpus Christi, Texas, right, review the daily schedule aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Bering Sea, May 8. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

