240508-N-HT008-1097 BERING SEA (MAY 8, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Rauda Raul, from Dallas, Texas, stands the starboard lookout watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Bering Sea, May 8. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 23:07 Photo ID: 8405126 VIRIN: 240508-N-HT008-1097 Resolution: 6286x4191 Size: 900.29 KB Location: BERING SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson transits the Bering Sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.