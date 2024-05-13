USS Ralph Johnson transits the Bering Sea

240508-N-HT008-1032 BERING SEA (MAY 8, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Rauda Raul, from Dallas, Texas, stands watch in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Bering Sea, May 8. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024