USS Ralph Johnson transits the Bering Sea

240508-N-HT008-1008 BERING SEA (MAY 8, 2024) Seaman Heinrich Reeves, from Dallas, Texas, poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Bering Sea, May 8. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 23:07
|Location:
|BERING SEA
