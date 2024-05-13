CSG 15 Holds Change of Command aboard Lincoln

240514-N-IT121-1294 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2024) Rear Adm. William Daly, former commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 15, center, salutes Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, right, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, after being relieved by Rear Adm. Kevin Kennedy during a change of command ceremony for CSG 15 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ian Thomas)

