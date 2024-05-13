From left, Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Brig. Gen. Michael Cruz, adjutant general, Guam National Guard, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford, commander, Task Force Talon, visit with troops at the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) site, Guam, May 9, 2024. Task Force Talon is comprised of active-duty Soldiers from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Guam National Guard Soldiers from the 1-294th Infantry Regiment, tasked with defending the over 150,000 U.S. Citizens of Guam from ballistic missile threats. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 20:03 Photo ID: 8404938 VIRIN: 240509-Z-RJ317-1013 Resolution: 2555x1703 Size: 1.93 MB Location: GU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Governor visits THAAD site, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.