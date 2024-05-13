Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Governor visits THAAD site

    GUAM

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    From left, Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Brig. Gen. Michael Cruz, adjutant general, Guam National Guard, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford, commander, Task Force Talon, visit with troops at the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) site, Guam, May 9, 2024. Task Force Talon is comprised of active-duty Soldiers from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Guam National Guard Soldiers from the 1-294th Infantry Regiment, tasked with defending the over 150,000 U.S. Citizens of Guam from ballistic missile threats. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 20:03
    Photo ID: 8404938
    VIRIN: 240509-Z-RJ317-1013
    Resolution: 2555x1703
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Governor visits THAAD site, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Governor
    National Guard
    homeland defense
    THAAD

