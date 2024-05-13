Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, pose for a photo after the change of command ceremony at Camp Pendleton, California, May 14, 2024. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authorities and responsibilities from off-going company commander Maj. Juan Diaz to the on-coming company commander Maj. Juan Diaz to the on-coming company commander Maj. Allison M. Ludlow. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 20:02
    Photo ID: 8404936
    VIRIN: 240514-M-AS625-1257
    Resolution: 8053x2736
    Size: 12.2 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PSYOP
    I MEF
    Change of Command
    I MIG
    1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT