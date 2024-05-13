U.S. Marines with 1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, pose for a photo after the change of command ceremony at Camp Pendleton, California, May 14, 2024. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authorities and responsibilities from off-going company commander Maj. Juan Diaz to the on-coming company commander Maj. Juan Diaz to the on-coming company commander Maj. Allison M. Ludlow. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 20:02
|Photo ID:
|8404936
|VIRIN:
|240514-M-AS625-1257
|Resolution:
|8053x2736
|Size:
|12.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
