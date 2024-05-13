1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marines with 1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, pose for a photo after the change of command ceremony at Camp Pendleton, California, May 14, 2024. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authorities and responsibilities from off-going company commander Maj. Juan Diaz to the on-coming company commander Maj. Juan Diaz to the on-coming company commander Maj. Allison M. Ludlow. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)

