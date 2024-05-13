U.S. Marine Corps Col. William Osborne, the commanding officer of I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, addresses friends, families, Marines and Sailors during the 1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company change of command ceremony at Camp Pendleton, California, May 14, 2024. The Ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authorities and responsibilities from off-going company commander Maj. Juan Diaz to the on-coming company commander Maj. Allison M. Ludlow. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)

