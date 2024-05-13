U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Allison M. Ludlow, left, the on-coming company commander and Maj. Juan Diaz, the off-going company commander, both with 1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, exchange the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Camp Pendleton, California, May 14, 2024. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authorities and responsibilities from Maj. Juan Diaz to Maj. Ludlow. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 20:02 Photo ID: 8404932 VIRIN: 240514-M-AS625-1099 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 21.61 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Austin Gillam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.