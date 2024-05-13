1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Juan Diaz, the off-going company commander, and his company first sergeant, GySgt. Alejandro S. Braun, with 1st Psychological Operations Provisional Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, salute during the change of command ceremony at Camp Pendleton, California, May 14, 2024. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authorities and responsibilities to the on-coming company commander Maj. Allison Ludlow. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)

