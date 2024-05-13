Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC commander kicks off largest Indo-Pacific landpower conference [Image 2 of 2]

    USARPAC commander kicks off largest Indo-Pacific landpower conference

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jonathon Lewis 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Kahu Ryan Keali’i Souza delivers a Hawaiian blessing at the Landpower in the Pacific conference in Waikiki, Hawaii, May 14, 2024. The conference, hosted by the Association of the U.S. Army, brings together representatives from armies from across the Indo-Pacific for leader development and professional discussion.

