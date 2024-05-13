USARPAC commander kicks off largest Indo-Pacific landpower conference

Kahu Ryan Keali’i Souza delivers a Hawaiian blessing at the Landpower in the Pacific conference in Waikiki, Hawaii, May 14, 2024. The conference, hosted by the Association of the U.S. Army, brings together representatives from armies from across the Indo-Pacific for leader development and professional discussion.

