    NCTF-RH Drains Reclamation Tank Ahead of Fuel Tank Cleaning [Image 2 of 3]

    NCTF-RH Drains Reclamation Tank Ahead of Fuel Tank Cleaning

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractors attach a hose to the drain valve of a fuel reclamation tank before draining the water at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, April 26, 2024. The reclamation tank was filled with water to test for leaks in preparation of it being used to support the cleaning of the fuel tanks inside RHBFSF. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 18:08
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTF-RH Drains Reclamation Tank Ahead of Fuel Tank Cleaning [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    water quality
    NCTFRH
    Navy Closure Task Force Red Hill

