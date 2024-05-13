NCTF-RH Drains Reclamation Tank Ahead of Fuel Tank Cleaning

Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractors attach a hose to the drain valve of a fuel reclamation tank before draining the water at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, April 26, 2024. The reclamation tank was filled with water to test for leaks in preparation of it being used to support the cleaning of the fuel tanks inside RHBFSF. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

