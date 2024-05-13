Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unity and skills shine at Women, Peace, and Security challenge [Image 2 of 5]

    Unity and skills shine at Women, Peace, and Security challenge

    BARBADOS

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Barbados Defence Force Lt. Ramon Blackman, left, and Barbados Coast Guard Ordinary Seaman Jada Worrell speak with Marsha K.A. Caddle, Barbados minister of industry, innovation, science and technology after the Women, Peace, and Security Team Building Challenge during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 11, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 12:10
    Photo ID: 8403850
    VIRIN: 240511-A-OT530-1900
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: BB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Unity and skills shine at Women, Peace, and Security challenge [Image 5 of 5], by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unity and skills shine at Women, Peace, and Security challenge

    Peace
    Team Building
    Women
    and Security
    WPS
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24

