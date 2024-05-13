Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aquatics at 2024 SOMS Summer Games [Image 1 of 6]

    Aquatics at 2024 SOMS Summer Games

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing

    A Special Olympics Mississippi athlete poses with his Airmen sponsors after finishing a swimming event at the Biloxi Natatorium, Biloxi, Mississippi, May 11, 2024. Keesler hosts the SOMS Summer Games every year through the efforts of units across the base. Each athlete was assigned two Airmen sponsors who showed them around base, cheered them on and spent free time together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 11:55
    Photo ID: 8403815
    VIRIN: 240511-F-TX306-1044
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 490.68 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aquatics at 2024 SOMS Summer Games [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aquatics at 2024 SOMS Summer Games
    Aquatics at 2024 SOMS Summer Games
    Aquatics at 2024 SOMS Summer Games
    Aquatics at 2024 SOMS Summer Games
    Aquatics at 2024 SOMS Summer Games
    Aquatics at 2024 SOMS Summer Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FIRE
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Training
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Second Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT