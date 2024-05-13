Aquatics at 2024 SOMS Summer Games

A Special Olympics Mississippi athlete poses with his Airmen sponsors after finishing a swimming event at the Biloxi Natatorium, Biloxi, Mississippi, May 11, 2024. Keesler hosts the SOMS Summer Games every year through the efforts of units across the base. Each athlete was assigned two Airmen sponsors who showed them around base, cheered them on and spent free time together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

