Graphic illustration of the flag of Lebanon and the Combined Maritime Forces logo. CMF welcomed Lebanon, May 9th, as the 44th member of the world’s largest maritime security partnership. (Graphic illustration by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 07:35
|Photo ID:
|8403176
|VIRIN:
|240509-N-NO146-1002
|Resolution:
|7499x3750
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Combined Maritime Forces Expands to 44 Nations with Lebanon [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Combined Maritime Forces Expands to 45 Nations with Addition of Lebanon, Albania
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT