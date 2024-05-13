Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Maritime Forces Expands to 44 Nations with Lebanon [Image 2 of 2]

    Combined Maritime Forces Expands to 44 Nations with Lebanon

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.09.2024

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    Graphic illustration of the flag of Lebanon and the Combined Maritime Forces logo. CMF welcomed Lebanon, May 9th, as the 44th member of the world’s largest maritime security partnership. (Graphic illustration by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 07:35
    Photo ID: 8403176
    VIRIN: 240509-N-NO146-1002
    Resolution: 7499x3750
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Combined Maritime Forces Expands to 44 Nations with Lebanon [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lebanon
    CMF

