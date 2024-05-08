10th Best Soldier Competition Slovenian Armed Forces 2024, Postojna, Slovenia

U.S. paratroopers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade in action during the combat fitness test during the 10th Best Soldier Competition Slovenian Armed Forces 2024 in Slovenia, May 10, 2024 . The SAF Best Squad Competition is a competition of squads with international participation. The focus is on regional cooperation – the Central European region after the division of EUCOM, which includes Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania and the countries of Austria, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Colorado National Guard as State partner is also involved.



(U.S. Army Photo by Graigg Faggionato)

Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 Photo ID: 8403165 Location: POSTOJNA, SI