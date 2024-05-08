Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Best Soldier Competition Slovenian Armed Forces 2024, Postojna, Slovenia [Image 11 of 20]

    10th Best Soldier Competition Slovenian Armed Forces 2024, Postojna, Slovenia

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. paratroopers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade in action during the combat fitness test during the 10th Best Soldier Competition Slovenian Armed Forces 2024 in Slovenia, May 10, 2024 . The SAF Best Squad Competition is a competition of squads with international participation. The focus is on regional cooperation – the Central European region after the division of EUCOM, which includes Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania and the countries of Austria, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Colorado National Guard as State partner is also involved.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Graigg Faggionato)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Best Soldier Competition Slovenian Armed Forces 2024, Postojna, Slovenia [Image 20 of 20], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

