Immediate Response 24

U.S. Army Sgt. Dillon Uken, a cannon crewmember with B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, communicates with battery’s fire direction center while his gun crew executes a fire mission with an M777 155mm howitzer during exercise Immediate Response in Ustka, Poland, May 12, 2024. More than 22,000 service members from the U.S., Poland, the Czech Republic, and the U.K. are participating in the exercise, which includes live-fire exercises, wet gap crossings, and other training to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

