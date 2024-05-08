Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Immediate Response 24 [Image 2 of 3]

    Immediate Response 24

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Sgt. Dillon Uken, a cannon crewmember with B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, communicates with battery’s fire direction center while his gun crew executes a fire mission with an M777 155mm howitzer during exercise Immediate Response in Ustka, Poland, May 12, 2024. More than 22,000 service members from the U.S., Poland, the Czech Republic, and the U.K. are participating in the exercise, which includes live-fire exercises, wet gap crossings, and other training to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 03:56
    Photo ID: 8403012
    VIRIN: 240511-A-WU705-3458
    Resolution: 5976x3984
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: USTKA, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Immediate Response 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Immediate Response 24
    Immediate Response 24
    Immediate Response 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    poland
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Illinois army national guard
    immediateresponse
    defender europe 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT