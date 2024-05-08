Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Immediate Response 24 [Image 1 of 3]

    Immediate Response 24

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, load a 155mm high explosive shell into an M777 howitzer while executing a fire mission during exercise Immediate Response in Ustka, Poland, May 11, 2024. More than 10,400 U.S. military members and 12,750 service members from Allied and partner nations are participating in the exercise, which includes live-fire exercises, wet gap crossings, and other training to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 03:56
    Photo ID: 8403011
    VIRIN: 240511-A-WU705-2548
    Resolution: 5976x3984
    Size: 17.76 MB
    Location: USTKA, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Immediate Response 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    poland
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Illinois army national guard
    immediateresponse
    Defender Europe 24

