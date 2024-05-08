Soldiers with B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, load a 155mm high explosive shell into an M777 howitzer while executing a fire mission during exercise Immediate Response in Ustka, Poland, May 11, 2024. More than 10,400 U.S. military members and 12,750 service members from Allied and partner nations are participating in the exercise, which includes live-fire exercises, wet gap crossings, and other training to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 03:56 Photo ID: 8403011 VIRIN: 240511-A-WU705-2548 Resolution: 5976x3984 Size: 17.76 MB Location: USTKA, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Immediate Response 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.