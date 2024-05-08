Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRC, W Best Leader, MEDCOE Best of the Best [Image 4 of 5]

    MRC, W Best Leader, MEDCOE Best of the Best

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Robert Whetstone 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Cadre ensure Soldier safety as they compete in the swim test at Jimmy Brought Fitness Center pool, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 13, 2024, as part of the Best Leader, Best Squad, and Best of the Best Competitions. Medical Readiness Command, West and the Medical Center of Excellence are hosting the joint, week-long competitions at JBSA Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis, where Soldiers also have the chance to qualify for the Expert Field Medical Badge and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. Swim test competitors must swim 100 meters in less than 4 minutes and remove their Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) uniform, toss it fully past the ledge of the pool and exit unassisted to pass the test. Winners of the Best Leader Competition will go on to compete at Medical Command, and Best of the Best winners will compete at Training and Doctrine Command’s Best Squad Competition and Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition. (DoD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 21:43
    Photo ID: 8402677
    VIRIN: 240513-D-TJ752-3099
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRC, W Best Leader, MEDCOE Best of the Best [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    DHA
    MEDCOEBestoftheBest
    MRCWBestLeader

